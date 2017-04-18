Urbanna United Methodist offers memorial scholarships
Individuals who are residents of Middlesex County and who are graduating this year or have graduated in past years may make application for the Elliott and Elizabeth Richardson Memorial Scholarship, and/or the Frances R. Parker Memorial Scholarship, and/or the James Welton Taylor Memorial Scholarship.
