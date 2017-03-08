Tickets on sale for Pride of Middlese...

Tickets on sale for Pride of Middlesex banquet

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Southside Sentinel

The Rotary Club of Middlesex County recently announced that Fred and Bettie Lee Gaskins of Urbanna, publishers of the Southside Sentinel for 50 years and leaders of Christmas Friends Inc. for 31 years, will be recognized with the club's 2017 Pride of Middlesex award.

