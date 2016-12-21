Notable Gifts: Alzheimer's walk raises more then $465,000 for support, research
The Richmond Walk to End Alzheimer's attracted more than 2,000 participants and raised $465,800 this year for Alzheimer's care, support programs and research on the dementia disease. Similar walks in Urbanna and Fredericksburg contributed to a total of $683,500 raised for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Richmond Chapter .
