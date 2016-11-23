Surry County set to vote on turnover to HRSD
By Diana McFarland Managing editor SURRY - The estimated average monthly sewer bill for Surry County households under the Hampton Roads Sanitation District is expected to initially be $56.85 - if the county and town of Surry agree to turn over their facilities to the regional authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithfield Times.
Urbanna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Hurd (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|salty
|26
|What really happened to Kim Campbell ???
|Sep '16
|TomP
|1
|The Works Bar and Grill comes to an end. Should...
|Aug '16
|XRAY
|1
|Corrupt Commonwealth Attorney and uneducated in... (May '15)
|Aug '16
|Nelnita jones
|2
|Virginia Medicaid Expansion (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Patient X
|1
|Urbanna-Incorporation and mayor candidates (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|RAMROD7
|7
|Urbannas Joe. H, cought with his pants down por... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|peeeeeekabooo
|1
