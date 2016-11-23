Surry County set to vote on turnover ...

Surry County set to vote on turnover to HRSD

Nov 23, 2016

By Diana McFarland Managing editor SURRY - The estimated average monthly sewer bill for Surry County households under the Hampton Roads Sanitation District is expected to initially be $56.85 - if the county and town of Surry agree to turn over their facilities to the regional authority.

