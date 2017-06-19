Ohio Marine killed in California crash had just married
Family members say a U.S. Marine from Ohio killed in a California motorcycle crash had gotten married to his high school sweetheart just 10 days before the accident. Police say Lance Corporal Brandon Laughman was thrown from his bike June 12 in San Diego and the impact was fatal.
