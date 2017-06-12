Judge orders psychological evaluation...

Judge orders psychological evaluation of 14-year-old accused of murder

URBANA - A 14-year-old charged with aggravated murder for the stabbing and shooting death of the woman who acted as his mother will be evaluated by a psychologist to see if he can be rehabilitated in the juvenile-justice system. Donovan Nicholas - a pale and slight, mop-headed teenager in glasses - has blamed the killing on what he said was his split personality.

