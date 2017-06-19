Judge: Boy charged in woman's slaying...

Judge: Boy charged in woman's slaying competent for trial

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Springfield Oldtimers around? (Jan '10) Wed Anonymous 79
Original Stores at the Upper Valley Mall (Dec '12) Jun 7 anon 18
Does anybody know case law I can incorporate to... Jun 6 Kenny Hendrick 1
Monte Zinn raid (Feb '13) May 28 Beacon of Light 4
Shaah W (Nov '14) May 27 LaShaundra 2
Mulatto children in Springfield (Feb '16) May 27 Alice 13
renegades mc (Jul '09) May 25 The one and only ... 104
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Champaign County was issued at June 23 at 4:37AM EDT

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Urbana, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC