House fully engulfed in flames in Urbana Thursday night blaze
There was a house fire late Thursday night in Urbana that resulted in haze and smoke over much of the east side of the city. Urbana Fire was dispatched to the blaze at 10:50 pm to 1032 Bon Air Drive, the home of Mary Moffitt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Original Stores at the Upper Valley Mall (Dec '12)
|Jun 7
|anon
|18
|Does anybody know case law I can incorporate to...
|Jun 6
|Kenny Hendrick
|1
|Monte Zinn raid (Feb '13)
|May 28
|Beacon of Light
|4
|Shaah W (Nov '14)
|May 27
|LaShaundra
|2
|Mulatto children in Springfield (Feb '16)
|May 27
|Alice
|13
|renegades mc (Jul '09)
|May 25
|The one and only ...
|104
|What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10)
|May '17
|Nothing
|11
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC