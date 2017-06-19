3rd annual Rhythm & Foods Festival this weekend in Urbana

The 3rd annual Rhythm & Foods Festival will take place Friday and Saturday June 16th & 17th at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave. Urbana. Dave Bacher of Rhythm and Foods LLC in St. Paris is bringing together several of the region's top country rock bands for an unforgettable weekend Friday and Saturday starting tomorrow at 5 pm with McGuffey Lane in concert on the big stage.

