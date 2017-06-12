OHP Board meets following convocation
The May meeting of the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center Board of Education was business as usual, as the Board acted on staffing contracts and service recognition throughout the district. Superintendent Dr. Rick Smith gave his district report to the board, which included updates about the newly renovated Animal Science building at Ohio Hi-Point main campus which will be open to the public to tour at the next open house event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Original Stores at the Upper Valley Mall (Dec '12)
|Jun 7
|anon
|18
|Does anybody know case law I can incorporate to...
|Jun 6
|Kenny Hendrick
|1
|Monte Zinn raid (Feb '13)
|May 28
|Beacon of Light
|4
|Shaah W (Nov '14)
|May 27
|LaShaundra
|2
|Mulatto children in Springfield (Feb '16)
|May 27
|Alice
|13
|renegades mc (Jul '09)
|May 25
|The one and only ...
|104
|What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10)
|May '17
|Nothing
|11
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC