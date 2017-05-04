Area driver goes airborne, crashes ne...

Area driver goes airborne, crashes near bike path

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Peak Of Ohio

An area driver suffered serious injuries after he drove off the Route 68 overpass near County Line Road Saturday night around eleven o'clock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the murray black co. (Sep '09) May 1 Twigman in Seekon... 16
Trent Aldrich (Jun '15) Apr 28 Concerned 8
James "choke" "poke" mundy is a snitch (Aug '16) Apr 27 concerned 2
What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10) Apr 24 Knights51 10
jackson shannon (Jun '15) Apr 21 Same 2
Juhahna Hinshaw (Dec '15) Apr 21 Same 5
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Apr 17 Bsteppjr 26
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Urbana, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,860,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC