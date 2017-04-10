Police: Teen says second personality ...

Police: Teen says second personality killed dad's girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

URBANA, Ohio - Authorities say a 14-year-old Ohio boy told a 911 dispatcher that an alternate personality was responsible for killing his father's girlfriend.The Springfield News-Sun reports the 8th-grader told a dispatcher last week after the slaying that "another person inside of me" was responsible for stabbing and shooting 40-year-old Heidi ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Original Stores at the Upper Valley Mall (Dec '12) 12 hr Chris 17
Why would anyone want to live in Springfield, Ohio (Jul '07) 12 hr Well 203
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) 22 hr Billy jr 24
News Alan Miller: Editorial page editor Barbara Carm... Sun Big Johnson 1
Looking for old friend ALVIN Mims Mar 23 DCS 1
Murders in Springfield (Jul '11) Mar 22 Carol 95
christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13) Mar 21 Spelling 7
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Urbana, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,239 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC