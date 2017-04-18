Fire damages home near downtown Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg Assistant Fire Chief/EMS Chief Steve Castle said his department responded to a call at 4:25 p.m. of a house fire at 109 W. Sandusky St. Upon arrival, Castle said, crews immediately assessed the situation and determined all individuals and animals inside the home had safely evacuated. "The initial threat was under control inside of 30 minutes," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.