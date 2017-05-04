Community Bank Throws Down on Big Banks Over Fees
The Peoples Savings Bank , Urbana, Ohio, said that it is "fed up with the big-box banks" and is initiating a "protest" to call attention to debit-card fees. Over the next three months, it will pay customers $5 a month per account for using their debit card in each statement period.
