Cancer con victim mother convinced her she was dying

'As far as I'm concerned, she ruined my life': Cancer con victim whose mother drugged her with sleeping pills and shaved her hair to convince her she was dying reveals how the crime haunts her still Hannah spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her struggles with depression, suicidal thoughts and her determination to move on with her life Hannah Milbrandt, 21, was seven years old when her mother tricked her and residents of their hometown, Urbana, Ohio, into thinking she was dying from leukemia A young woman who was drugged by her mother to convince her she was dying from childhood leukemia in a scam that duped their town has spoken for the first time about the grueling ordeal and says she believes her mother ruined her life.

