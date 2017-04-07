14-Year-Old Boy Charged in Slaying of Father's Girlfriend
A 14-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's girlfriend has been charged as a juvenile on aggravated murder and murder counts. Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi filed the charges Friday in juvenile court in Urbana, about 50 miles west of Columbus.
