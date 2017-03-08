Unusual Attitudes: Saints, Rabbits' Feet, Garters and Boomerangs

When St. Mary's Church asked Cincinnati bishop Joseph Binzer to officiate at a "Blessing of Aircraft" ceremony at Grimes Field in Urbana, Ohio, Bishop Joe demonstrated remarkable faith in divine providence and flew with me in 72B to this central Ohio town. It was September 18, the feast day of a 17th-century Italian monk famous for praying so fervently that he'd levitate off the ground.

