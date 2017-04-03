Ribbon-cutting held for Bootstrap & Co. Creative Studios -
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting at the new office of Bootstrap & Co. Creative Studios at 112 S. Main St. in Urbana on March 9. From left are Katelyn Martin, Angela Detrick, Ron Quesenberry, Sarah Mitchell, Liberty Bloemhard, Ken Kowalski, Ciska Bloemhard, Jamon Sellman, Chamber Director Lydia Hess, Paul Waldsmith, owner Mark Bloemhard, Michael Forr, Marcia Bailey, Tami Purinton, Vicki Deere-Bunnell, Jenny White, Sarah Thornton and Bill Heitman.
