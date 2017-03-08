Health District still wants Shoots to...

Health District still wants Shoots to clean property

Logan County Health District board members learned Wednesday that William Shoots of 4840 County Road 9, is overdue meeting his obligation to completely clean up the property. At least a hundred old tires remain.

