GOP plan criticized as 'Obamacare Lite'
The House Republicans' plan to replace the Affordable Care Act has set off tremors, with some saying the new legislation will mean more uninsured Americans while others maintain it doesn't go far enough to replace a deeply flawed health-care program. U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan , left, talks with U.S. Sen. Rand Paul at a news conference on Capitol Hill.
