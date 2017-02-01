Judge orders accused school shooter held pending competency evaluatioin

URBANA - A juvenile judge on Friday ordered the teenager accused of shooting two students at West Liberty-Salem High School two weeks ago to undergo a psychological evaluation to determine if he understands the court proceedings and the charges against him. Champaign County Juvenile Judge Lori L. Reisinger also ordered Ely Serna, 17, to remain in custody in a juvenile-detention center while the evaluation is finished and at least until the next steps in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.