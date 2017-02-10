CEP promotes local business and government,"Working Together for Success"

Construction of a new 30,000 square foot Memorial Health Medical Building next to Wal-Mart on Urbana's east side is on the horizon, and a proposed new Navistar Warehouse, with construction of an over 355,000 square foot facility at 915 Phoenix Drive just off State Route 55 near Damewood Enterprises. The Memorial Health of Union County/Hplex project will be construction of an outpatient facility, an approximately $9 million investment, adding 12 new employees while retaining the current 16 employees with a total payroll of $2.56 million.

