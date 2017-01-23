Teen suspect in school shooting to remain in custody
URBANA, Ohio - A 17-year-old boy charged in a school shooting that injured two students was ordered Monday to remain in custody at a juvenile detention center.A juvenile court judge granted the prosecutor's request to continue the teenager's detention.
