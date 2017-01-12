Hillcrest Baptist Church celebrates 50th anniversary
Pastor Daniel McCarty said the celebration included a message from longtime member Fred Yoder along with singing and a dinner. In the fall of 1960, a meeting was held in Bellefontaine to discuss the possibility of organizing a Southern Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|Sat
|Charlene
|181
|Christopher Napper
|Jan 14
|Miss K
|1
|What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10)
|Jan 4
|wow
|7
|Do I need a marriage certi6 in the eyes if God?
|Jan 1
|Nono
|3
|Katie legg (Dec '15)
|Jan 1
|Happy
|2
|Old restaurants in Springfield.
|Dec 27
|Bill
|1
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Dec 26
|Thrush80
|13
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC