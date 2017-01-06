Arrests made after new fight at Logan...

Arrests made after new fight at Logan County youth center

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Nine teenagers at a Logan County home and school for troubled youths were arrested Wednesday evening after police were called to stop a fight. The arrests follow similar violence and vandalism over the weekend in which six other residents of the Adriel School in West Liberty were arrested and the personal car of a staff member was stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10) Wed wow 7
Do I need a marriage certi6 in the eyes if God? Jan 1 Nono 3
Katie legg (Dec '15) Jan 1 Happy 2
Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11) Dec 29 Susie 180
Old restaurants in Springfield. Dec 27 Bill 1
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Dec 26 Thrush80 13
union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12) Dec 17 DCS 10
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Urbana, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,870 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,539

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC