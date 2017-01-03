Teens plead guilty to golf course break-ins
Two local teens who were arrested for golf course break-ins pleaded guilty this week in Champaign County Common Pleas Court. Joshua Blakely, 18, and Skyler Reisinger, 19, both of Urbana, pleaded guilty to four, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering charges and one, third-degree felony grand theft charge.
