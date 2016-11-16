Park National Co. (PRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold"
According to Zacks, "Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|union settlement house on momroe st (Sep '12)
|Dec 17
|DCS
|10
|New Reid Park "Rocket Slide" (Feb '12)
|Dec 10
|ssh
|19
|To Janet Brown that lived in KY
|Dec 9
|Ky Guy
|1
|Sarah & Michelle
|Dec 4
|Curious
|2
|christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13)
|Nov 27
|Inquire
|2
|Schools that used to be in Springfield (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|anon
|5
|Any Springfield Oldtimers around? (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Rogman57
|76
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC