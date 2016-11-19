Books are history as campus bookstore...

Books are history as campus bookstore goes online

Nov 19, 2016 Read more: Toledo Blade

Bowling Green State University's student bookstore no longer carries physical books. The store has been renamed Falcon Outfitters and features a number of apparel and other banded items.

