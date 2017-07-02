Website used by suspect in U of I kid...

Website used by suspect in U of I kidnapping still advises on abductions

A website that hosted an "Abduction 101" forum linked to a 28-year-old suspect in the kidnapping of a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois bills itself as the most popular sexual fetish networking site on the internet - and it has faced pressure in recent months to be clearer about not tolerating behavior that could be regarded as criminal. Brendt Allen Christensen, who earned a master's degree in physics from U of I this year, is charged in the June 9 abduction of 26-year-old Yingying Zhang, who investigators believe to be dead.

