Urbana man accused of firing shot in Champaign
Jeffery Williams, 37, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Romine Street, was arrested late Saturday night in Champaign after he allegedly fired a gun in the 400 block of East Eureka Street, Champaign. A Champaign police report said officers were told that a man in a large white T-shirt had fired shots about 11:30 p.m. An officer located Williams, who matched the description, not far away.
