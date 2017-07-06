Suspect in kidnapping of Chinese scholar attended vigil before arrest, prosecutors say

The suspect in the abduction of a Chinese scholar last month at the University of Illinois marched in a vigil for the woman before his arrest last week, prosecutors said Wednesday. The new details surrounding YingYing Zhang's June 9 disappearance arose at a detention hearing for Brendt Christensen in U.S. District Court in Urbana, the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said.

