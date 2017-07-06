Suspect in kidnapping of Chinese scholar attended vigil before arrest, prosecutors say
The suspect in the abduction of a Chinese scholar last month at the University of Illinois marched in a vigil for the woman before his arrest last week, prosecutors said Wednesday. The new details surrounding YingYing Zhang's June 9 disappearance arose at a detention hearing for Brendt Christensen in U.S. District Court in Urbana, the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16)
|Jul 2
|Emerson
|4
|Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with...
|Jul 1
|John McQuan
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC