Sepsis test 'in minutes' hope
New Delhi, July 3: A portable device designed by biomedical engineers in the US can use a single drop of blood to detect signatures of sepsis, a life-threatening blood infection that strikes roughly one in five patients admitted to intensive care units. The so-called "lab-on-a-chip" device looks for the body's immune response to the infection, specifically measuring a protein called CD64 on the surface of a class of white blood cells, to alert doctors about sepsis faster than is possible through existing standard tests.
