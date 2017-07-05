Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspect march...

Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspect marched in victim's vigil

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The suspect in the kidnapping of a University of Illinois scholar from China marched in a vigil for the victim a day before his arrest last week, federal prosecutors said Wednesday, adding that he also spoke about what makes an ideal victim and talked about how she fought and resisted. The new details surrounding 26-year-old Yingying Zhang's June 9 disappearance arose at a detention hearing for Brendt Christensen in U.S. District Court in Urbana, not far from the central Illinois school, a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16) Jul 2 Emerson 4
News Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with... Jul 1 John McQuan 2
Sheri Williamson letter Jun 20 Chris W 3
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May '17 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC