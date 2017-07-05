Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspect marched in victim's vigil

The suspect in the kidnapping of a University of Illinois scholar from China marched in a vigil for the victim a day before his arrest last week, federal prosecutors said Wednesday, adding that he also spoke about what makes an ideal victim and talked about how she fought and resisted. The new details surrounding 26-year-old Yingying Zhang's June 9 disappearance arose at a detention hearing for Brendt Christensen in U.S. District Court in Urbana, not far from the central Illinois school, a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said.

