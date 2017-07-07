Judge A.G. Webber Announces Successor to Judge Scott Diamond
July 7 - Macon County Judge A.G. Webber has announced that Rodney S. Forbes has been appointed Macon County Associate Judge. He'll replace Associate Judge Scott Diamond who retired earlier this year after 36 years of service.
