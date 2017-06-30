Hundreds outside courthouse as abduct...

Hundreds outside courthouse as abduction suspect has hearing

Yesterday Read more: The Times

Hundreds of people gathered outside a federal courthouse Monday as the suspect in the kidnapping of a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois made his first appearance since being arrested last week. During the nine-minute hearing, 28-year-old Brendt Christensen acknowledged to the judge that he understood his rights, but did not say anything else.

