'Evil exists in every community'
Next month will mark 27 years since a 20-year-old Parkland College student was stabbed to death while taking a shower in her apartment near the University of Illinois campus. It's tragic times like these that memories of Jennifer Amerio's murder haunt those who followed the 1990 case.
