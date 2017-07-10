Eastern Illinois Foodbank helping fee...

Eastern Illinois Foodbank helping feed veterans

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

The Eastern Illinois Foodbank will host a Pop-Up Food Pantry for veterans and military service members in need on July 11. From 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., eligible veterans are invited to 1900 East Main Street in Danville to receive bread, produce, bakery items, pantry items, and more. Officials say they plan to distribute 8,000 pounds of food with 100-to-150 veteran households.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16) Jul 2 Emerson 4
News Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with... Jul 1 John McQuan 2
Sheri Williamson letter Jun 20 Chris W 3
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May '17 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,797 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC