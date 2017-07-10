Eastern Illinois Foodbank helping feed veterans

The Eastern Illinois Foodbank will host a Pop-Up Food Pantry for veterans and military service members in need on July 11. From 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., eligible veterans are invited to 1900 East Main Street in Danville to receive bread, produce, bakery items, pantry items, and more. Officials say they plan to distribute 8,000 pounds of food with 100-to-150 veteran households.

