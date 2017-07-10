Eastern Illinois Foodbank helping feed veterans
The Eastern Illinois Foodbank will host a Pop-Up Food Pantry for veterans and military service members in need on July 11. From 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., eligible veterans are invited to 1900 East Main Street in Danville to receive bread, produce, bakery items, pantry items, and more. Officials say they plan to distribute 8,000 pounds of food with 100-to-150 veteran households.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16)
|Jul 2
|Emerson
|4
|Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with...
|Jul 1
|John McQuan
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC