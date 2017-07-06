Drug find leads to arrest of Champaign man

A Champaign man who a judge had allowed to remain free on bond pending sentencing for a drug conviction has been arrested for another drug offense. Jermari Dorsey, 37, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Champaign by officers from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force after police found cocaine, heroin and MDMA in a hotel room where they said he was living.

