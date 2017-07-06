Drug find leads to arrest of Champaign man
A Champaign man who a judge had allowed to remain free on bond pending sentencing for a drug conviction has been arrested for another drug offense. Jermari Dorsey, 37, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Champaign by officers from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force after police found cocaine, heroin and MDMA in a hotel room where they said he was living.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16)
|Jul 2
|Emerson
|4
|Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with...
|Jul 1
|John McQuan
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC