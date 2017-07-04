A Life Remembered: Family-man officer known for humor, proactive work ethic
A 19-year veteran of the Urbana Police Department is being remembered as a devoted family man, a great police officer and an all-around nice guy. Harley Rutledge, 45, of Tolono died in an accident Sunday while vacationing with his wife and children in Pennsylvania.
