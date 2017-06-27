Walk, concert for missing UI scholar set Thursday at Krannert

A walk and concert to support Yingying Zhang, the University of Illinois visiting scholar missing since June 9, has been scheduled for Thursday evening at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. The public is invited to take part, to convey community support for Zhang and give those frustrated by her disappearance a way to do something positive, said UI senior Robin Huang, vice president of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association, which is organizing the event.

