Urbana man acquitted of gun possession

After hearing evidence for several hours, including the testimony of a reluctant state witness, the jury found Keith Porter, 24, not guilty of unlawful use of weapons by a felon. Porter, who listed an address in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue, had been in custody since Nov. 1 in connection with a shooting on Oct. 20 in the 2000 block of Vawter Street in Urbana.

