St. Joe church has dozens of couples who've stayed golden

Ray Carlson, who has been married to his wife, Jan, for 58 years, speaks to a group of couples from St. Joseph's Prince of Peace Lutheran Church that celebrated at least 50 years of marriage Wednesday afternoon at Silvercreek Restaurant in Urbana. Carlson acted as emcee for the portion of the event where couples shared memories from their courtship and engagement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.