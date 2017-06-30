SAK ready to take charge of county nursing home
The first of many expected changes at the Champaign County Nursing Home comes Saturday with the arrival of a new management company and nursing home administrator. Gone is Management Performance Associates of suburban St. Louis, which ran the county-owned nursing home for nine years, along with Administrator Karen Noffke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
