Indiana man who admitted Urbana burglary gets 8 years

An Indiana man who admitted entering the home of a deceased Urbana man so he could steal has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Jordan McLaughlin, 22, of Camby, Ind., pleaded guilty Thursday to burglary, admitting that he entered a home on Spring Circle in Urbana on May 4, the day after the resident had died, intending to steal.

