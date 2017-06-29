Indiana man who admitted Urbana burgl...

Indiana man who admitted Urbana burglary gets 8 years

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The News-Gazette

An Indiana man who admitted entering the home of a deceased Urbana man so he could steal has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Jordan McLaughlin, 22, of Camby, Ind., pleaded guilty Thursday to burglary, admitting that he entered a home on Spring Circle in Urbana on May 4, the day after the resident had died, intending to steal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16) 21 hr Emerson 4
News Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with... Sat John McQuan 2
Sheri Williamson letter Jun 20 Chris W 3
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May '17 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,299 • Total comments across all topics: 282,199,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC