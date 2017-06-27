Glenwood man charged in string of Campustown home, vehicle burglaries

A Glenwood man wanted by Champaign police for months in several break-ins to apartments and a home in the campus area was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly entered an Urbana apartment uninvited. Judge Brett Olmstead on Tuesday arraigned Parnail Spriggs, 23, who also once lived in the 100 block of East Green Street, Champaign, on three counts of residential burglary, two counts of burglary and a single count of theft for crimes that happened between August 2016 and February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.