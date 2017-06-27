Glenwood man charged in string of Campustown home, vehicle burglaries
A Glenwood man wanted by Champaign police for months in several break-ins to apartments and a home in the campus area was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly entered an Urbana apartment uninvited. Judge Brett Olmstead on Tuesday arraigned Parnail Spriggs, 23, who also once lived in the 100 block of East Green Street, Champaign, on three counts of residential burglary, two counts of burglary and a single count of theft for crimes that happened between August 2016 and February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|Emerson
|4
|Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with...
|Sat
|John McQuan
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC