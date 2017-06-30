Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with kidnapping
There are 2 comments on the CBS 3 Springfield story from Friday, titled Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with kidnapping. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:
Fangqin Wan, a graduate student at the University of Illinois, walks for Yingying Zhang, a Chinese scholar who went missing three weeks ago, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Urbana, Ill. Illinois students and others fro... .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
|
#1 Saturday
Simple quesiton: was he here illegally?
|
#2 Saturday
hey Robotopix;) U reading more on CBS topic? ;-00000
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|Emerson
|4
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC