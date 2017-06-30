Champaign man charged with robbery
A Champaign man who allegedly took keys and a phone from a woman in Urbana on Thursday night has been charged with robbery. Kytiece Frazier, 21, who listed an address in the 1500 block of North Willis Avenue, appeared for arraignment Friday and was told to be back in court July 11 for a probable cause hearing.
