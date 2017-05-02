Five local chefs taming wild ingredients for annual dinner
Five well-known local chefs will prepare dishes - made with wild ingredients foraged from the Allerton Park forest and fields - for the third annual Forest-to-Mansion Dinner on Sunday at the Allerton Mansion. Among the expected wild ingredients are morel mushrooms, wild ginger, American ginseng, stinging nettle and wild wood mint.
