Five local chefs taming wild ingredie...

Five local chefs taming wild ingredients for annual dinner

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Five well-known local chefs will prepare dishes - made with wild ingredients foraged from the Allerton Park forest and fields - for the third annual Forest-to-Mansion Dinner on Sunday at the Allerton Mansion. Among the expected wild ingredients are morel mushrooms, wild ginger, American ginseng, stinging nettle and wild wood mint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Champaign County was issued at May 02 at 9:20PM CDT

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,733,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC