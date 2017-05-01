Area history, May 1, 2017
In 1917, Judge J. Oscar Cunningham, the last man in Champaign County to have been a friend and associate of Abraham Lincoln, died at 11 p.m. Monday at his home at 922 W. Green St., Urbana. He was 87 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC