Used-bike sale postponed to May 6 because of weather
A community used-bike sale to benefit the Kickapoo Rail Trail, scheduled for Saturday at Champaign Cycle, is being postponed because of the rainy forecast for this weekend. The Kickapoo Rail Trail project eventually will connect Urbana and the west side of Danville with a recreational trail that for the most part parallels U.S. 150.
